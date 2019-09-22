Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Trustmark Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.28% of all Regional – Southeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Trustmark Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.88% of all Regional – Southeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trustmark Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark Corporation 0.00% 9.40% 1.10% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Trustmark Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark Corporation N/A 34 15.85 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

Trustmark Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Trustmark Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Trustmark Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 2.00 2.46

The potential upside of the peers is 7.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trustmark Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trustmark Corporation 1.57% 7.05% 0% 13.51% 0.54% 25.01% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year Trustmark Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Trustmark Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, Trustmark Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.97 which is 2.74% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Trustmark Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trustmark Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Trustmark Corporation.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 174 full-service branches and 19 limited-service branches; and 176 ATMs at on premise locations and 69 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has four mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and four insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.