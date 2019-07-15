Trustco Bk N Y (TRST) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Upped Position; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ledyard National Bank Has Increased Its Position

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trustco Bk Corp N Y (TRST) by 25.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 107,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 529,648 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 422,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trustco Bk Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 66,790 shares traded. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has declined 10.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TRST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TrustCo Bank Corp NY, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRST); 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $4.80 COMPARED TO $4.57 A YEAR EARLIER; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q EPS 15.3C; 23/04/2018 – Trustco Bank 1Q EPS 15.3c; 16/05/2018 – TrustCo Bank NY Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.29%; 15/05/2018 – TrustCo Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $39.3 MLN VS $37.4 MLN; 23/03/2018 TrustCo Bank NY Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 43892.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 96,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,784 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 1.33M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Forced to Land After Engine Blowout Breaks Window; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS DON’T KNOW CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT YET; 17/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: One dead after Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 17/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Statement from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 11/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recognized At This Year’s Freddie Awards; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal midair failure; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE LAST DATE OF AIRCRAFT INSPECTION WAS SUNDAY, APRIL 15; 17/04/2018 – A Southwest Airlines Engine Explodes, Killing a Passenger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 21,747 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 108,355 shares. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.58% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 85,370 shares. 36 were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Palladium Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50,003 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Putnam Investments reported 2.77M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 160,385 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 4,095 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 229,733 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 44,709 shares. Stanley has invested 0.25% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 3.91M shares. 3,402 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advsr.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Tweaks Its Q2 Forecast – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest plays Max 8 defense – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest pilots to seek 737 Max compensation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 14,305 shares to 3,567 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 13,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,259 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Energy Etf (VDE).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $29,656 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $22,470 was bought by HALL MICHAEL JAMES.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRST shares while 38 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 59.57 million shares or 1.28% more from 58.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw has 120,740 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 131,533 shares. Blackrock reported 14.08M shares. 255,443 are held by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 6,007 shares. American Grp reported 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). State Common Retirement Fund reported 91,000 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 70,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 2,180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). 762,705 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0% or 7,825 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 31,071 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27,000 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 1.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36.97M shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Tech Breakthrough Set To Reshape Cannabis Markets – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “North American stock markets start week lower on fading hopes of U.S. rate cuts – Financial Post” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TrustCo to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 22, 2019; Conference Call on July 23, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Six Stars of the Cannabis Industry in 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.