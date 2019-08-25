TrustCo Bank N Y (TRST) to pay $0.07 on Oct 1, 2019; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 9.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc acquired 1,600 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 18,100 shares with $6.45M value, up from 16,500 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $127.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today

TrustCo Bank Corp N Y (NASDAQ:TRST) is expected to pay $0.07 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:TRST) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp N Y’s current price of $7.54 translates into 0.90% yield. TrustCo Bank Corp N Y’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 204,347 shares traded. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has declined 10.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TrustCo Bank Corp NY, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRST); 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.29%; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q EPS 15.3C; 23/04/2018 – Trustco Bank 1Q EPS 15.3c; 15/05/2018 – TrustCo Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $39.3 MLN VS $37.4 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TrustCo Bank NY Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 TrustCo Bank NY Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $4.80 COMPARED TO $4.57 A YEAR EARLIER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newbrook Cap Lp stated it has 176,827 shares or 5.13% of all its holdings. Axa reported 136,424 shares. Advsrs Limited Lc stated it has 240 shares. Hudock Gp Lc holds 0.02% or 158 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Centurylink Investment Mgmt Com holds 1,743 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has 3.24M shares. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 0.61% stake. Private Ocean Lc holds 85 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,962 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Co has invested 2.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Umb Bancshares N A Mo stated it has 8,884 shares. Moreover, Hillman has 10.6% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fred Alger Management accumulated 687,315 shares or 0.98% of the stock. 597 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L also bought $2.00 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Netflix Stock Might Win in the Recession – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Netflix Have a Pricing Problem? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Sluggishness in Netflix Stock Is a Long Term Buying Opportunity – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Who Will Win the Streaming Wars? Netflix, Disney or Roku Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 43.48% above currents $291.44 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding firm for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and firms. The company has market cap of $730.04 million. The firm is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It has a 12.06 P/E ratio. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

More notable recent TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 21% – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TRST Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cambria Cannabis ETF Debuts on the Stock Market – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TRST: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trst (GBAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.