TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

We are comparing TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.29 N/A 0.63 12.96 Webster Financial Corporation 51 3.71 N/A 4.09 12.47

In table 1 we can see TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Webster Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Webster Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Webster Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 13% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Webster Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Webster Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0.00 Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Webster Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 28.23% and its consensus price target is $62.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares and 93.2% of Webster Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s shares. Competitively, Webster Financial Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08% Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47%

For the past year TrustCo Bank Corp NY was more bullish than Webster Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Webster Financial Corporation beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.