TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.50 N/A 0.63 12.96 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.70 N/A 0.76 20.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 6% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares and 58.5% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5%

For the past year TrustCo Bank Corp NY was more bullish than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.