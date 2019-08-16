TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)’s Financial Results Comparing With MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.21 N/A 0.63 12.96 MBT Financial Corp. 10 4.55 N/A 0.38 28.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TrustCo Bank Corp NY and MBT Financial Corp. MBT Financial Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of MBT Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TrustCo Bank Corp NY and MBT Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 14.2% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.11 beta means TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s volatility is 11.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. MBT Financial Corp.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of MBT Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of MBT Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08% MBT Financial Corp. 1.6% 4.05% 9.22% 6.42% -4.18% 15.91%

For the past year TrustCo Bank Corp NY was more bullish than MBT Financial Corp.

Summary

MBT Financial Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.