TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

We are comparing TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.21 N/A 0.63 12.96 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.87 N/A 1.96 11.91

Table 1 demonstrates TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TrustCo Bank Corp NY. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.11 shows that TrustCo Bank Corp NY is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.69 beta and it is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66% and 53.1%. 0.3% are TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12%

For the past year TrustCo Bank Corp NY has stronger performance than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.