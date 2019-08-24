TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)’s Financial Results Comparing With BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Both TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.10 N/A 0.63 12.96 BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 2.26 N/A 1.20 10.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TrustCo Bank Corp NY and BCB Bancorp Inc. BCB Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than BCB Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BCB Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares and 29.1% of BCB Bancorp Inc. shares. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08% BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54%

For the past year TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s stock price has smaller growth than BCB Bancorp Inc.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.