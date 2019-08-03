TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Contrasting side by side

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.29 N/A 0.63 12.96 The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.39 N/A 2.29 11.45

Demonstrates TrustCo Bank Corp NY and The First Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The First Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The First Bancorp Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors while 39% of The First Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of The First Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34%

For the past year TrustCo Bank Corp NY has 18.08% stronger performance while The First Bancorp Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.

Summary

The First Bancorp Inc. beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 5 of the 8 factors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.