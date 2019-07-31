TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.43 N/A 0.63 12.18 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 20 3.07 N/A 1.43 14.66

Demonstrates TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TrustCo Bank Corp NY. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Orrstown Financial Services Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.6% 1.2% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. Competitively, Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors while 41.1% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrustCo Bank Corp NY -2.65% -3.02% -4.7% -1.78% -10.35% 12.39% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 1.95% 8.68% -0.52% -2.97% -19.62% 14.77%

For the past year TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s stock price has smaller growth than Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Orrstown Financial Services Inc. beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.