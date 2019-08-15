TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has 66% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TrustCo Bank Corp NY and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.70% 1.20% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing TrustCo Bank Corp NY and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY N/A 8 12.96 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The rivals have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TrustCo Bank Corp NY and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year TrustCo Bank Corp NY has stronger performance than TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s peers beat TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 5 of the 5 factors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.