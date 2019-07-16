TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.41 N/A 0.63 12.18 Citizens Holding Company 21 3.02 N/A 1.36 15.04

In table 1 we can see TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Citizens Holding Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens Holding Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Citizens Holding Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.6% 1.2% Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.3% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.1 beta means TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s volatility is 10.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Citizens Holding Company has beta of -0.17 which is 117.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.5% of Citizens Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrustCo Bank Corp NY -2.65% -3.02% -4.7% -1.78% -10.35% 12.39% Citizens Holding Company -2.52% -9.89% -4.43% -11.45% -13.14% -2.38%

For the past year TrustCo Bank Corp NY had bullish trend while Citizens Holding Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Citizens Holding Company beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.