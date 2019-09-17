Trust Investment Advisors Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $541,975; Capital International LTD Has Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $1.03 Million

Capital International Ltd increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 31.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd acquired 2,841 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Capital International Ltd holds 11,859 shares with $4.32 million value, up from 9,018 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $216.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $384.3. About 2.88M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes

Trust Investment Advisors decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 10.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trust Investment Advisors sold 4,075 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Trust Investment Advisors holds 35,560 shares with $4.76 million value, down from 39,635 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 13.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Corp stated it has 3.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edgemoor Advsr, a Maryland-based fund reported 338,934 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 44,835 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Florida-based Harvey has invested 3.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lvw Ltd Liability Com has 37,672 shares. Fil invested in 1.74% or 8.61 million shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv reported 8,326 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na reported 3.18 million shares. Signature Estate Investment Advsrs Llc has 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,822 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated holds 107,951 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 73,352 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Assocs owns 917,996 shares or 16.81% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc has invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 708,746 are owned by Whittier.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 7.95% above currents $137.39 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19.

Capital International Ltd decreased Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 3,303 shares to 84,757 valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ensco Rowan Plc Cl A stake by 58,871 shares and now owns 16,062 shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 13.06% above currents $384.3 stock price. Boeing had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, July 11. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS.