Trust Investment Advisors Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Stake as Market Value Rose; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Stake in Stantec (STN) by $6.79 Million as Shares Declined

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 295,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.42M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.56. About 49,722 shares traded or 216.08% up from the average. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – Stantec to Lead Environmental Assessment for Deepwater Wind Project in Maryland; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 19/03/2018 – Stantec: Norwest Acquisition Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Commences Strategic Review of MWH Constructors; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC INC – SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE NORWEST CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cegertec; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires ESI Consulting; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 lmprovements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North Carolina

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com Inc owns 16,296 shares. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.04% or 404,854 shares in its portfolio. 622,546 were reported by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 80,582 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Invesco Limited owns 825,865 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Fil invested in 1.40 million shares. Intact Investment Management owns 120,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 73,476 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 287,680 shares. Cardinal Capital Management, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 700 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 208,470 shares. Jupiter Asset Management owns 431,655 shares.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 24,150 shares to 207,815 shares, valued at $36.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 278,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE).

