Trust Investment Advisors Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $541,975 as Shares Rose; As Metlife (MET) Valuation Rose, Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Increased Its Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 24,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 405,790 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.16M, up from 381,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 7.83M shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 4,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,560 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76 million, down from 39,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00 million shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc State Bank Usa reported 53,031 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt invested in 33,519 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 2.26% or 11.18 million shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc stated it has 4.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loews Corp holds 113,100 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 12,503 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc has invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 10,520 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Mount Vernon Md reported 49,478 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc invested in 120,682 shares. Coastline stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 76,273 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Salem Cap Management holds 4.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 66,299 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com owns 28,622 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 94.26M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

