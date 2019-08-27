Trust Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose; Honeywell International (HON) Holding Upped by Monetary Management Group Inc

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 31,960 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 29,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $157.46. About 1.85 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 19.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 153,893 are held by Signature Estate & Inv Limited Liability. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company owns 57,062 shares. Naples Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.29% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,018 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,232 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Limited holds 17,903 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 5,593 are owned by Gam Ag. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 759 shares. Torray Limited Liability Co reported 1,761 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 23,816 shares stake. Mcdaniel Terry And Company reported 124,809 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 246,507 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Adell Harriman Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 359,916 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,267 shares to 11,203 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,521 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

