Trust Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $447,741 as Share Price Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Declined

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 257.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 17,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 24,750 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 6,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts

