Trust For Children Of Julia Kuipers Fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers Insider Trading for 2 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY); NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Stephens. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by First Analysis. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. See NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) latest ratings:

12/03/2019 Broker: First Analysis Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1458 insider buys, and 0 sales for $19.51 million activity. Shares for $2,310 were bought by Rankin Julia L. BUTLER JOHN C JR bought $22,595 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Thursday, June 13. WILLIAMS CLARA R also bought $11,456 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Tuesday, June 25. RANKIN CORBIN bought 1,331 shares worth $83,174. Williams Margo J.V. also bought $130 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Wednesday, March 20. Trust dated 9/28/2000 between Alfred M. Rankin – Jr. – as Trustee & Bruce T. Rankin – for the benefit of Bruce T. Rankin bought 1,037 shares worth $55,560. RANKIN CHLOE O bought $6,621 worth of stock or 125 shares.

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 34,796 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Financial Corp owns 61,022 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 200 shares. Fmr Llc has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 294,544 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 5,580 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 3,550 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Ltd has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 5,448 were accumulated by Zeke Lc. Financial Bank Of America De reported 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 9,260 shares. Loomis Sayles L P invested in 0% or 292 shares. Regions Fin accumulated 400 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 72,336 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc has 1,082 shares.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Trust For Children Of Julia Kuipers Fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers is an insider of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. That well-know insider lately picked up 2 shares in the Pinksheet-listed company with the transaction value totalling nearly $108 U.S Dollars. The number is according to the documented price of $53.9 of a share. Presently, Trust For Children Of Julia Kuipers Fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers has ownership of 1,200 shares or 0.01% of the company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding).

The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 331,993 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION

