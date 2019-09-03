Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $1.45 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Netease (NTES) Stake

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 21.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 12,408 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A holds 45,226 shares with $5.33M value, down from 57,634 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $136.38. About 8.99 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 35.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 50,000 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 192,000 shares with $46.35M value, up from 142,000 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $32.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $256.79. About 470,320 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,139 were reported by Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hound Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.59 million shares. 176,858 are owned by Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Management Corp Va invested in 1,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 25,835 shares. 17,710 are owned by Perkins Mgmt. Hitchwood Cap Ltd Partnership has 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seatown Pte reported 232,700 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 235,828 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc has 485,043 shares. Beach Inv Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,340 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,160 shares. Clenar Muke Llc invested 9.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ifrah Fincl Svcs Inc holds 13,749 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased Ishares Core Msci Etf (IEFA) stake by 14,840 shares to 20,678 valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (NYSE:HAL) stake by 22,985 shares and now owns 142,308 shares. Federated Short Term Income Fd. #65 (FSTIX) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.18% above currents $136.38 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $130 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 120,982 shares to 459,301 valued at $208.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) stake by 325,000 shares and now owns 1.32M shares. Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) was reduced too.

