Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Lowered by $310,800; First Washington Has Lifted Its Otter Tail (OTTR) Stake

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 389.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,762 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 7,723 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 16.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 30/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER, CABINET TO VISIT MOYIE SPRINGS FOR 100TH CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR); 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 61.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,730 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193,000, down from 4,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $118.82. About 1.19M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 28,877 shares to 131,051 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 33,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,620 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.42 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 7,319 shares to 26,930 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (NYSE:HAL) by 22,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,308 shares, and has risen its stake in T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund #57 (PRHYX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M.