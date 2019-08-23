Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Increases Position in Stryker (SYK); Home Depot (HD) Holder Boyar Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 4.45M shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 37.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 26,930 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 19,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 555,962 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,686 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Company stated it has 11,006 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management owns 0.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 444,700 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc stated it has 1.72 million shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers Inc owns 3,078 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,906 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 60,700 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited owns 0.26% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 240 shares. 213,362 are owned by Utah Retirement. Iberiabank, a Louisiana-based fund reported 47,932 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,146 shares. First American Bancorp has invested 0.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Narwhal Mgmt holds 0.95% or 22,810 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 58,005 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.