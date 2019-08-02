Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Holds Stake in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL); Northwest Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $343,899

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $351.3. About 60,372 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 22,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 142,308 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 119,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 3.15 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital LP has invested 0.52% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 91,898 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth holds 0.08% or 21,189 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Bessemer Gru reported 368,445 shares stake. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.23M shares. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz has invested 1.72% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 5.67 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 9,076 shares. One Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 61,909 shares. Essex Ser Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 7,529 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd stated it has 16,218 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 15,720 shares. Rhenman & Asset Ab holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 9,221 shares.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 538 shares to 6,949 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,041 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 10,046 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Co accumulated 309,685 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Eqis Capital holds 3,537 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 25,000 are held by Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 32,542 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,891 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 76 shares. Sei Investments invested in 11,122 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 11,813 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 39,056 shares in its portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Millennium Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $6.27 million activity. The insider Scadina Mark R sold $2.32 million. Huyard Wayne Elliot sold $1.18M worth of stock. The insider Wehmann James M sold 5,001 shares worth $1.15 million.