Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $967,440; B&G Foods (Put) (BGS) Holder Park West Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (BGS) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.63M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 635,341 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 09/03/2018 – BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – BG BLUE SKY GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 47.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 12,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 13,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 25,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 5.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 48,700 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 52,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Tuesday, July 30 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 10,000 shares. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.