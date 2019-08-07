Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Lifted Stryker (SYK) Holding by $1.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Wabtec (WAB) Share Price Rose While Harvey Investment Co Has Boosted by $4.13 Million Its Position

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 37.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 26,930 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 19,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $211.74. About 823,493 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK)

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.31. About 2.04M shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,970 shares to 176 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Index Admiral 585 (VTSAX) by 187,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,222 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management holds 142,265 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 64,484 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 57,864 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt has 500,643 shares for 3.59% of their portfolio. Middleton & Ma holds 23,697 shares. Montag & Caldwell Llc owns 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 3,447 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0.04% stake. Autus Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Capital Advisors Ok has invested 0.43% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com reported 425 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 169 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,807 shares or 0% of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers Lc reported 25,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank holds 135,045 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of stated it has 18,130 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.36% or 514,053 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 33,307 shares. 5,836 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Price Michael F accumulated 913 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 0.19% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bessemer holds 0% or 11,651 shares in its portfolio. 10,672 were reported by Patten Group Incorporated Incorporated. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Agf Invests owns 31,055 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Rudman Errol M holds 19,500 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 369 shares. Loeb accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co owns 15,261 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,690 shares to 115,004 shares, valued at $21.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 7,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,032 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

