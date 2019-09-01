Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Boosted Its Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL) Position; Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Cut Walmart (WMT) Holding by $970,000 as Market Value Rose

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 22/05/2018 – Small-shop owners vow to show Walmart the door; 19/03/2018 – WALMART: HANDY IN PROGRAM TO DO FURNITURE & TV INSTALLATION; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Softbank chief confirms deal to sell Flipkart to Walmart; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 24/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart sees Flipkart as key to atone for missteps in China; 18/04/2018 – WOWT 6 News: BREAKING: Omaha police are on scene of a reported shooting at the Irvington Walmart Supercenter

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 22,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 142,308 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 119,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 12.16M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,771 shares to 108,636 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

