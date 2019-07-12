Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Decreased Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $1.19 Million; Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $822,822; Stock Rose

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 22.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 20,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,213 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 90,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 1.24 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 411 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,044 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.14M, down from 18,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2008.06. About 827,433 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.01B for 11.88 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Ultra Short Bond Fd #108 (FULIX) by 88,991 shares to 6.09 million shares, valued at $55.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund #57 (PRHYX) by 86,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Inter (VWIUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru Co reported 12,092 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Lynch & Assocs In accumulated 0.91% or 46,215 shares. Bernzott Advisors invested in 0.99% or 138,434 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 7,800 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 1.95M are held by Reaves W H Communications Incorporated. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 44,215 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 8,683 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invests holds 3.69M shares. Adirondack, a New York-based fund reported 34,402 shares. Foster & Motley has 194,513 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Kanawha Capital Management Limited Co has 1.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Markston Ltd Co holds 779 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt accumulated 1.65M shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disruptor Alert: 3 Companies Changing the E-Commerce Landscape – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After “Apex Legends Season 2″ Disappointment, Is Electronic Arts a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,826 shares to 162,547 shares, valued at $22.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).