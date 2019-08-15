Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Boosted Its Holding in Chevron (CVX) by $653,868 as Market Value Rose; Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) Share Value Declined While Pzena Investment Management Decreased Stake

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 21,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Webster Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 183,779 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 49,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 44,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 3.54M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Inv Counsel, California-based fund reported 8,359 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd invested in 0.78% or 164,930 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 81,470 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assocs owns 6,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 45,266 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Hills Savings Bank Trust Co owns 17,997 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. First Washington Corporation reported 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Koshinski Asset accumulated 0% or 10,911 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Wealth Ltd has 1.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 57,053 shares. Security Natl stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Martingale Asset LP stated it has 130,833 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. L And S Advsr Inc holds 28,815 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 34,975 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Strategic Services holds 36,862 shares.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,676 shares to 86,427 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.