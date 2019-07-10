Trust Dated 9/28/2000 Between Alfred M. Rankin – Jr. – As Trustee & Bruce T. Rankin – For The Benefit Of Bruce T. Rankin, Insider in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY), Acquired 1183 shares of the Company; Winnebago Industries (WGO) Has 1 Sentiment

Sentiment for Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)

Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 83 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 83 sold and reduced their stock positions in Winnebago Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 29.09 million shares, up from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Winnebago Industries Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 58 Increased: 50 New Position: 33.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm makes motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It has a 10.82 P/E ratio. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.71M for 8.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Winnebago Industries Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Winnebago Industries – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Winnebago Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Punch Card Management L.P. holds 15.7% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 100,466 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. has 2.35% invested in the company for 715,030 shares. The Florida-based Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has invested 2.2% in the stock. Hwg Holdings Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 68,406 shares.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 66,099 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1389 insider buys, and 0 sales for $18.61 million activity. RANKIN ALISON A also bought $1,134 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares. Another trade for 2 shares valued at $129 was bought by Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Isabelle Scott Seelbach. RANKIN BRUCE T bought $16,572 worth of stock or 255 shares. Seelbach Thomas Wilson also bought $65 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Friday, April 26. RANKIN VICTOIRE G bought $111,296 worth of stock or 1,720 shares. The insider Claiborne Rankin Trust for children of Claiborne Rankin Jr fbo Claiborne Read Rankin III bought $65. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $65 was made by Trust dated December 21 – 2004 – between Claiborne R. Rankin – as trustee – & Julia L. Rankin – creating a trust FBO Julia L. Rankin on Wednesday, March 20.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 27,900 shares. 12,602 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Invesco stated it has 27,299 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Weik Cap Mngmt stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Commerce The accumulated 3,937 shares. Adams Asset reported 0.14% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Fmr Llc holds 294,544 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 687,295 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 17 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And Co. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 86,002 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,527 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 21,815 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s insider Trust Dated 9/28/2000 Between Alfred M. Rankin – Jr. – As Trustee & Bruce T. Rankin – For The Benefit Of Bruce T. Rankin lately made a purchase of 1,183 company shares worth $63,755 at the average share price which was $53.9. The date of purchase was 10/07/2019, and it was disclosed in a SEC-filed report, which you can locate here. The probability of this acquisition staying ignored is very little, with the shareholder currently having 186,946 shares —- that is 1.12% of the market cap of the Company.

More notable recent Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lady Gaga Launches Cosmetic Line Exclusive To Amazon, Monopoly! Break Amazon Up! – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Evolent Health Inc (EVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sonos, Inc. (SONO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.