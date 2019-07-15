Trust Company Of Virginia Upped Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $495,126; Market Value Rose; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Ws Management Lllp Trimmed Its Holding by $1.27 Million

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 21,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 199,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, down from 220,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 1.42M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS SUSPECTS JOBLESS RATE WILL FALL MORE THAN MPC BASE CASE; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 9,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 124,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 1.10M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). M Holding Securities reported 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc accumulated 0.22% or 2.48M shares. Carroll Associate has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 8,152 shares. Moreover, Cognios Ltd Liability has 0.81% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 43,379 shares. 25,498 are owned by Ims Capital Mgmt. Cincinnati Casualty holds 1.2% or 27,500 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lee Danner & Bass owns 17,629 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank stated it has 41,067 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 7.19 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Investment Advsr has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.92M shares. Raub Brock Management Lp reported 413,726 shares or 4.63% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth accumulated 626 shares.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 4,028 shares to 9,993 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,845 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 6,949 shares. Everence Capital holds 0.16% or 15,641 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,917 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co holds 5,783 shares. 1.75M were reported by Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Verity & Verity Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 4,066 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 0.19% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Foundation Resource Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Luminus Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 863,591 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,692 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 20,000 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning stated it has 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 33,645 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 8.20 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.88M shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $81.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 12,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).