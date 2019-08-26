Trust Company Of Virginia Upped Its Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO) as Share Value Declined; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined While Shufro Rose & Co Decreased Its Stake

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 4,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 24,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 358,380 shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 116,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 473,065 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57 million, down from 589,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 16.32 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 16,269 shares to 719,602 shares, valued at $15.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 42,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Davis Mcfarland invested 2.75% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kessler Investment Grp Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Covington Capital Management stated it has 144,612 shares. King Wealth reported 9,152 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested in 56,009 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 27,150 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 127,345 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 7.17M shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 36,090 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 12.84 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Independent Invsts Incorporated holds 40,764 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.03% stake. Condor Cap owns 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,031 shares. Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 68,414 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.22% or 1.83 million shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 4,470 shares to 26,838 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,993 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

