Trust Company Of Virginia Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $7.80 Million; As Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Heritage Wealth Advisors Lifted by $39.72 Million Its Holding

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1,141 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.43M, up from 916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $199.99. About 1.14M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 744.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 20,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,172 shares to 40,984 shares, valued at $3.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,810 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 47,376 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 1,424 shares. 62,994 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.15% or 102,134 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 20,999 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Australia-based Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hightower Advsr Limited Com accumulated 26,876 shares. 139,500 are held by Korea Investment. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 3,075 shares. Amg Natl Bancorporation owns 0.28% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 25,377 shares. Bluestein R H Commerce stated it has 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 98,344 are held by Bath Savings Trust Co. Hills Bancorp And has 2,778 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Guggenheim Cap Limited Co owns 40,734 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,631 shares to 14,577 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,649 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

