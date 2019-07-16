Trust Company Of Virginia Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Boosted by $7.80 Million; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Baldwin Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $396,900

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $204.39. About 9.63M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 744.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 20,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $363.97. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.05% or 1,667 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 675 shares. Moreover, First Long Island Investors Ltd Company has 1.76% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,702 shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blue Chip Prtnrs reported 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.23% or 250,323 shares. Birinyi Assoc has invested 1.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Victory Cap Management reported 0.05% stake. Hartford Mngmt Company owns 66,281 shares. Kingfisher Ltd owns 675 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chesley Taft Associates Llc has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ifrah Fincl Svcs holds 2,040 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,749 shares to 343,649 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,993 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures Contract from Boeing (BA) as Radar Supplier for B-52 Bomber Radar Modernization Program – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “American Airlines and United Airlines Cancel More Boeing 737 MAX Flights – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookmont Capital Management has 0.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 4.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 194,844 are owned by Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0.6% stake. Prudential Fincl owns 7.38M shares. Moreover, Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,527 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 3.18% or 82,588 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.87% or 833,142 shares. Macquarie Limited owns 455,850 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Wms Limited Liability Corp reported 91,641 shares. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Naples Glob Advsr Lc reported 2.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Snow LP has 3.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca stated it has 154,550 shares or 5.3% of all its holdings. Alexandria Capital Lc holds 72,441 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates – Loop – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch in September – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.