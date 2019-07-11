Trust Company Of Virginia Raised Its Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Market Valuation Rose; Strs Ohio Has Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $30.72 Million; Stock Value Declined

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 8,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,868 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 106,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 10.10M shares traded or 121.25% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 124,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.81 million, up from 914,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.79B market cap company. The stock increased 5.08% or $12.57 during the last trading session, reaching $260.05. About 6.26M shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) by 110,593 shares to 73,770 shares, valued at $19.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 44,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,067 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91M. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.73% stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt, a -based fund reported 24,798 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Lc has invested 2.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd invested in 0.21% or 1,137 shares. Charter Tru accumulated 0.23% or 7,770 shares. Marco Ltd Co accumulated 59,411 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership accumulated 485,418 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 102,994 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Raymond James Financial Service Advisors has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thomasville Natl Bank reported 1,552 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ativo Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,043 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 9,452 shares. 52,952 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Lc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold $150,000. Hein LeLand J sold $2.49 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 915,100 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 16,729 shares. Advsrs Asset Management has 0.19% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 164,396 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 25,727 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,423 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Lc has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 322 shares. The Michigan-based Bank has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Haverford invested in 4,255 shares. Bares Cap Incorporated accumulated 4.46M shares. Financial Counselors holds 3,407 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Court Place Advisors Ltd holds 12,145 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hightower Advsr Lc invested in 0.04% or 90,679 shares.