Trust Company Of Virginia Raised Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position; Doliver Capital Advisors Position in Altria Group (MO) Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 12,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 35,640 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10M, up from 22,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $179.66. About 1.62M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc sold 20,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 47,545 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 68,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 9.07M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.97 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59 million and $253.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 46,261 shares to 47,261 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $771.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,000 shares to 2,962 shares, valued at $490,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 3,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,261 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.