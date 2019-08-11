Trust Company Of Virginia Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Cut as Market Valuation Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Heritage Investors Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 12,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 175,793 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.39 million, down from 188,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 124,535 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, down from 129,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulate holds 0.37% or 7,736 shares. Barry Inv Limited Liability accumulated 2,822 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 4,682 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 44,554 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Motco has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Frontier Investment Mngmt Communications holds 7,865 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Texas National Bank Inc Tx accumulated 3,073 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Incorporated accumulated 2,702 shares. Coastline Tru owns 0.91% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 58,804 shares. Iberiabank holds 1.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 143,895 shares. Swiss National Bank invested 1.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ar Asset Inc invested in 74,414 shares or 2.9% of the stock. Atlas Browninc accumulated 2.46% or 33,442 shares. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,694 shares to 186,826 shares, valued at $30.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $245.39 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,495 shares to 104,490 shares, valued at $18.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 24,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).