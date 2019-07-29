Trust Company Of Virginia Lifted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position; Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) Has 1 Sentiment

Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 10 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 10 sold and trimmed equity positions in Oak Valley Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.28 million shares, up from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Oak Valley Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 10 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Trust Company Of Virginia increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 7.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $67.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending.

More notable recent Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (OVLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oak Valley Bancorp declares $0.135 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Oak Valley Bancorp Reports 2?? Quarter Results and Announces Cash Dividend – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. The company has market cap of $156.81 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 1,091 shares traded. Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) has declined 4.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY); 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring; 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions; 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Oak Valley Bancorp for 366,354 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 22,600 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 55,000 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 573 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,357 shares to 59,127 valued at $16.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr stake by 9,455 shares and now owns 22,505 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by CFRA on Thursday, February 28. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28.