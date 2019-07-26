Trust Company Of Virginia Lifted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position by $495,126; Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Stock Price Declined While Endurant Capital Management LP Upped Its Position

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 9,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 124,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 914,980 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.48M market cap company. The stock increased 12.97% or $0.5669 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9369. About 892,941 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 47.21% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 08/05/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 1Q LOSS/SHR 40C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C; 22/05/2018 – Delcath Sponsors Looking For A Cure Ocular Melanoma Charity Event; 23/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: iStent Inject in OAG Subjects on 2 Pre-op Topical Ocular Hypotensive Medications; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Anticipates DEXTENZA NDA Resubmission in 1H; 09/04/2018 – EyeGate Receives FDA Feedback on Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implan

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,655 shares to 22,845 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,338 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 190,889 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 19,080 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.75M shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 44,108 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd invested in 0.08% or 12,597 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 20,611 shares. Spectrum Group reported 13,045 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 116 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 133,725 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 0.08% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 182,891 shares. Twin Capital Incorporated reported 17,816 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 20,320 shares. First Bankshares reported 148,307 shares stake. 4,662 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1.01 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 156,927 shares to 52,268 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 46,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,286 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).