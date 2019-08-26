Trust Company Of Virginia Lifted By $7.80 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Logan Capital Management Raised Apple Com (AAPL) Position

Trust Company Of Virginia increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 744.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Company Of Virginia acquired 20,485 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Trust Company Of Virginia holds 23,236 shares with $8.86M value, up from 2,751 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $201.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $358.25. About 1.86 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 20/03/2018 – BOEING TO ESTABLISH NEW TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTER IN KOREA; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Apple Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 6.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 23,310 shares as Apple Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 384,310 shares with $73.00 million value, up from 361,000 last quarter. Apple Inc Com now has $927.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 7.84M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) stake by 18,843 shares to 7,888 valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) stake by 39,661 shares and now owns 6,634 shares. Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 5.49% above currents $205.31 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Management Limited reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 209,815 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 3.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.63M shares. 67,101 are held by B Riley Wealth Management. Cap Sarl stated it has 1.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Noven Fin Group Inc reported 4,957 shares. Regal Inv Advsr owns 1.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,932 shares. Advisory Alpha owns 9,420 shares. Florida-based Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas has invested 4.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winfield Assoc Inc stated it has 4.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 2.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highfields LP has invested 18.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Svcs Automobile Association reported 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diker Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 14,128 shares. Grimes Inc invested in 123,685 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam Ptnrs (London) stated it has 50,919 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,642 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership reported 4,939 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 1.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Financial Bank Of The West stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 1.22M shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 32,050 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Jones Financial Lllp has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Country Club Trust Na invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sit Invest Associates has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beaumont Fincl Prtn Ltd Company reported 15,926 shares. Wealthquest stated it has 10,912 shares. Woodstock stated it has 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Co, California-based fund reported 7,639 shares. 7,152 are held by Chase Invest Counsel.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 19.65% above currents $358.25 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11 to “Sell”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.