Trust Company Of Virginia Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $7.80 Million as Market Value Declined; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Continues to Hold Holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 744.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 20,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, up from 2,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 409.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 2.83 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,631 shares to 14,577 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,291 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7,198 shares to 18,200 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 5,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,600 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.