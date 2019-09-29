Trust Company Of Virginia Increases Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST); As Vicor (VICR) Share Value Declined, S Squared Technology Lifted Position

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The hedge fund held 132,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 132,057 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 105.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 121,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 236,568 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 114,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VICR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.31 million shares or 1.77% less from 11.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs owns 12,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 49,318 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc owns 24,630 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Gp Inc invested in 659 shares. Us Bancshares De stated it has 986 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 106,898 shares. Trellus Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.47% or 129,945 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 143,148 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intll Gru holds 13,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 5,521 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Hood River Cap Limited Liability Com invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Raymond James Tru Na has 6,558 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Needham Investment Ltd Com holds 158,500 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 82,474 shares.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vicor Introduces 10kW Power Tabletâ„¢ AC-DC Converter – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A 43% Drop In Vicor’s Share Price Is A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Vicor’s (NASDAQ:VICR) Whopping 378% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 85,000 shares to 403,031 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 171,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “McDonald’s Is Lovin’ Technology – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Amazon Care Sink Teladoc Health, or Give It a Massive Boost? – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $771.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 14,600 shares to 11,876 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,944 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.