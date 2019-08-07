Trust Company Of Virginia Holds Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Sigma Planning Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 9,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 111,177 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 101,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 2.29M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 4,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 2.94M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 1,900 shares to 12,575 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 44,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,552 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FPX) by 5,000 shares to 44,063 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FTEC) by 29,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,059 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

