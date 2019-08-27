Trust Company Of Virginia Holding In Diageo P L C (DEO) Was Has Raised; As Waters (WAT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Trimmed by $864,695 Its Stake

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 250,058 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.94M, down from 253,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $204.19. About 275,355 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 4,029 shares as the company's stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 24,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 283,494 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 42,937 shares. Zacks has invested 0.1% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Adage Capital Prns Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 89,751 shares. S&Co Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 9,210 shares. 184,621 are owned by Schroder Investment Mgmt. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 33,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,909 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 17,558 shares. 461,273 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Fil Ltd owns 3,508 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 0.37% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 12,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gulf Bank (Uk) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Limited stated it has 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 21,942 shares to 114,570 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 83,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

