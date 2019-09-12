Trust Company Of Virginia Has Trimmed Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $423,400; Celanese Del (CE) Holder Muhlenkamp & Co Cut Holding

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 49,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 49,278 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, down from 98,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 673,851 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 40,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, down from 44,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.89. About 3.11 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 20.94 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Lc holds 0.46% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 54,539 shares. Comerica State Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 284,978 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or holds 1.94% or 46,582 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Ca reported 2,450 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 2,020 shares. Dupont Capital Management invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 152,800 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co reported 3.29M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nomura has 0.31% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 658,582 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct invested in 11,026 shares. Lynch Assocs In, a Indiana-based fund reported 34,510 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd reported 597 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor Inc holds 0.56% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 9,894 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Berkshire Asset Ltd Co Pa has 0.13% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 14,640 shares. Eqis Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Westpac Bk, Australia-based fund reported 140,439 shares. 6,465 were accumulated by Pittenger Anderson. National Pension Serv owns 186,964 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.01% or 369 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 417,630 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Earnest Ltd owns 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 96 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada Incorporated holds 1,769 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Ny reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 46,400 are held by Adams Natural Fund. First Personal Fincl Serv reported 4 shares.