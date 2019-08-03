Trust Company Of Virginia Has Trimmed Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding by $323,000; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Ami Asset Management Has Trimmed by $525,882 Its Stake

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 1,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 115,944 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.90 million, down from 117,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 12,575 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 14,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 1.20 million shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69M for 16.27 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,694 shares to 186,826 shares, valued at $30.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 9,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.