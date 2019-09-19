Trust Company Of Virginia Has Trimmed Deere & Co (DE) Holding; Timucuan Asset Management Raised Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Holding

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 40.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 2,000 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Trust Company Of Virginia holds 2,962 shares with $490,000 value, down from 4,962 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $52.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $165.38. About 1.11M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) stake by 21.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc acquired 61,403 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 346,900 shares with $59.98M value, up from 285,497 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com now has $16.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $171.25. About 399,423 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LabCorp’s Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 To Accrue Contingent Interest – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LabCorp is Scheduled to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,943 are owned by Axa. Fmr Lc holds 1.45M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Dnb Asset As invested 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.08% or 2,220 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 28,296 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Grp holds 83,626 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp holds 0.06% or 41,708 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 331,533 shares. Patten Grp invested in 0.11% or 1,528 shares. Johnson Financial accumulated 0% or 322 shares. 1,423 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 233 shares stake. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.03% or 112,389 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $191.50’s average target is 11.82% above currents $171.25 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank upgraded Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $22000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, May 2. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 19.14 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 14,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 62,462 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,250 shares. Welch Gp Lc owns 4,106 shares. 1,464 are owned by Oakworth Cap. Tennessee-based Diversified Tru Communication has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Palisade Asset Limited Company accumulated 45,693 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Scotia Cap has 23,987 shares. Axa reported 96,400 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 418,401 shares. Hartford Fin Management holds 0.67% or 12,165 shares in its portfolio. Notis stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Voloridge Mgmt Llc holds 0.11% or 24,708 shares in its portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 2.67% above currents $165.38 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, August 19. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $16000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of DE in report on Monday, May 13 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.