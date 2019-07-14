Trust Company Of Virginia Has Trimmed By $476,008 Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; CGG ORDINARY SHARES (CGPVF) Shorts Increased By 4.94%

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,577 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Trust Company Of Virginia holds 124,535 shares with $12.96M value, down from 129,112 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $288.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion

CGG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGPVF) had an increase of 4.94% in short interest. CGPVF’s SI was 1.49M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.94% from 1.42 million shares previously. It closed at $1.58 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

CGG, a geoscience company, provides data imaging, seismic data characterization, geoscience, and petroleum engineering consulting services to the gas and oil exploration and production industry in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It operates in Equipment; Contractual Data Acquisition; and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Equipment segment develops and produces seismic equipment in the land and marine seismic markets, and offers customer support services.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, June 28. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11200 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo.