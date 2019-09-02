Trust Company Of Virginia Has Trimmed Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $362,370 as Share Price Declined; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Upped Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $20.39 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 78.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 433,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 989,293 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.20 million, up from 555,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia analyzed 7,710 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 42,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 50,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $79.60 billion market cap company.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.74B for 11.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 9,044 shares to 186,742 shares, valued at $16.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 7,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 328,685 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. Adirondack Trust holds 0.79% or 24,675 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 311,463 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.71% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Horan Capital Advsr Lc reported 3,012 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 7.17M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 8.50M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) reported 1,396 shares. Omers Administration reported 31,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Main Street Research reported 28,568 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 0.66% or 2.68 million shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 60,037 shares to 7,359 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 155,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,469 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.