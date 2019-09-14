Trust Company Of Virginia Has Lowered Stake in Deere & Co (DE) by $330,000; Salzhauer Michael Decreased Its Stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by $707,168 as Stock Value Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 9,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420,000, down from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 1.48 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 2,962 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 4,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 6,589 shares to 19,589 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 913,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 848,323 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Com accumulated 2,880 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Veritable Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 18,677 shares. Hm Payson & accumulated 156,045 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Michigan-based Comerica National Bank has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Alberta Investment Management invested in 511,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 12,767 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc Co accumulated 16,298 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 18,142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0.48% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 28,162 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 233,283 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.12M for 9.18 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.