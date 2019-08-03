Trust Company Of Virginia Has Lifted Diageo P L C (DEO) Position by $656,727; Shareholder Pier Capital Upped Healthequity (HQY) Stake

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 8,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 70,769 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 62,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.91. About 528,924 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 4,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 24,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 404,174 shares traded or 27.28% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc by 4,820 shares to 95,271 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 84,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,194 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I.