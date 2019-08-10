Trust Company Of Virginia Has Decreased By $323,000 Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake; Tiger Management Decreased By $40.62 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) Holding

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 13.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 1,900 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Trust Company Of Virginia holds 12,575 shares with $2.14M value, down from 14,475 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $10.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.31 million shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Tiger Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) stake by 34.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Management Llc sold 402,200 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Tiger Management Llc holds 757,800 shares with $76.71M value, down from 1.16 million last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) now has $356.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 26% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL SERVICES PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.2 LAST MONTH; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 13/04/2018 – Fitch: JPM Reports Record Quarter on Higher Volatility and Interest Rates; 21/05/2018 – ROHATYN GROUP BUYS J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST DAVID KELLY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 11/04/2018 – SWEDISH MATCH AB SWMA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 345 FROM SKR 330; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table)

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.90B for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intl Sarl has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Doliver Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Intersect Ltd stated it has 1.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Provise Mgmt Grp Lc reported 29,180 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Orca Investment Management Limited Liability Co reported 12,053 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Llc holds 3.15 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Asset Management holds 1.33M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 218,686 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 3.45M shares stake. New York-based Bluemar Cap Management Lc has invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantum Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 4,044 shares. Pzena Investment Ltd Com reported 2.90 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Huntington Savings Bank reported 1.75M shares or 2.93% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $205 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

